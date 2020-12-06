Veteran Marathi Actor Ravi Patwardhan Passes Away At 84

Veteran Marathi and Hindi actor Ravi Patwardhan passed away on Sunday morning. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 84 years old died due to age-related health issues. He had suffered a heart attack earlier this year in March as well.

For the unversed, on Saturday night, Patwardhan was having breathing issues and was rushed to a private hospital. But his condition did not improve. The actor is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter.

Born on September 6, 1937, Ravi Patwardhan has enacted in over 150 plays and more than 200 Hindi and Marathi films. He began his career in the late 1970s by portraying a variety of roles in films, television shows and plays.

He is best remembered for his roles in the Hindi films like Tezab, Ankush, Jhanjaar, Bond, Yeshwant and Marathi films such as Ashya Asawya Suna, Umbartha, and Jyotiba Phule to name a few.

May his soul rest in peace!

