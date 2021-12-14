Victoria: Sonalee Kulkarni, Pushkar Jog And Aashay Kulkarni To Feature In Anand Pandit’s Next

Sonalee Kulkarni recently announced her next film, Victoria, which will be produced by Anand Pandit under his banner, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The film will also feature Pushkar Jog and Aashay Kulkarni in key roles. Notably, Victoria will mark the debut with newcomer Heera Sohal.

Pushkar Jog recently took to Instagram and shared delightful news along with pictures with Sonalee Kulkarni, Aashay Kulkarni and Heera Sohal. He captioned the post as, "Happy to announce my 3rd film this year , 3rd film with my producer @anandpandit sir , 3rd film with my lovely co actor @sonalee18588 .. 3rd project with debutant directors @virajas13_official @jeet.ashok .. 1st with the v talented @aashaykulkarni @heera_sohal Victoria Produced by @anandpanditmotionpictures & goosebumps Entertainment Pr media marketing done @pradnyaasumathishetty_official @premjhangiani @friendsincorporate #pushkarjog #sonaleekulkarni #aashaykulkarni #anandpandit #goosebumpsentertainment."

In the above pictures, the cast and crew of the film can be seen smiling as they commenced the shooting for Victoria. It has to be noted that the film is being jointly directed by debutants Jeet Ashok and Virajas Kulkarni. Moreover, they have also written the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film. Interestingly, Victoria will be shot in Scotland.

Looks like the Marathi cinema is indeed making its mark on the global level. So far various films like Jhimma, Well Done Baby and others have been shot outside the country. The upcoming Marathi film, De Dhakka 2 has also been shot in London. The film is releasing on January 1, 2022.