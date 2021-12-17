Vijay Andalkar Ties The Knot With His Lagnachi Wife Weddingchi Bayko Co-Star Rupali Zankar; See Pics

Vijay Andalkar, who recently featured in Planet Marathi's web series Anuradha, tied the knot with his Lagnachi Wife Weddingchi Bayko co-star Rupali Zankar in an intimate ceremony. The duo has dated each other for a few years before getting married.

Interestingly, Rupali Zankar shared a bunch of pictures from her wedding on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as, "He stole my heart so I'm taking his last name 🙈🥰 #love #wedding #mrsAndalkar @vijayandalkar."

In the above picture, Vijay Andalkar looks handsome as a groom. He can be seen wearing a royal blue dhoti and shawl. On the other hand, Rupali looked beautiful in a pink Maharashtrian saree. They are just looking amazing together. Notably, Vijay also shared a picture with his wife Rupali on Instagram from his marriage.

Let us tell you, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends amidst the COVID-19's new variant Omicron's scare in Maharashtra. Rupali Zankar and Vijay Andalkar first met on the sets of Lagnachi Wife Weddingchi Bayko and became friends.

Hruta Durgule To Get Engaged To BF Prateek Shah? Man Udu Udu Zhala Actress Instagram Post Gives Hint

Victoria: Sonalee Kulkarni, Pushkar Jog And Aashay Kulkarni To Feature In Anand Pandit's Next

For the unversed, Vijay was married to Sundara Manamadhe Bharli fame Pooja Purandare. After their divorce, he started dating Rupali. For the unversed, they got engaged on April 21, 2021, during the lockdown. Interestingly, Rupali also played Vijay's wife in their Zee Marathi show.