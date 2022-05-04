Virajas Kulkarni And Shivani Rangole Get Married In Pune; See Wedding Pictures

Marathi actors Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole finally got married on May 3, 2022 in Pune. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends. Virajas and Shivani shared their wedding pictures on Instagram and captioned the post as, "Finally! ❤️."

Well, the wedding pictures of Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their looks as bride and groom. For the wedding, Shivani Rangole wore a red-golden saree while Virajas Kulkarni donned a golden-coloured kurta paired with a red dupatta and dhoti. They are indeed looking stunning together.

After the wedding, Shivani Rangole shared a statement with Times of India. She said, "We value honesty above everything else. We are brutally honest about our opinions and can always count on each other to give good advice. And our sense of humour is very similar. We like to make each other laugh."

Interestingly, Aashay Kulkarni, Rucha Apte and others attended the wedding. For the unversed, Virajas is the son of actress Mrunal Kulkarni. He has acted in the show Majha Hoshil Na.

On the other hand, Shivani Rangole has featured in several TV shows such as Bun Maska, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Saang Too Aahes Ka, and so on. Talking about their relationship, they met each other 10 years ago for an English play. However, they started dating each other 3 years ago.

Filmibeat congratulates the newlyweds Shivani and Virajas on their wedding!