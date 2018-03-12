 »   »   » Watch: Action Packed Romantic Trailer of 'Mr & Mrs Sadachari'!

After revealing the first look poster and a quirky teaser of much awaited 'Mr & Mrs Sadachari', the film's makers have now launched its action packed romantic trailer featuring handsome hunk Vaibbhav Tatwawadi and beautiful Prarthana Behre in a grand event held in Mumbai recently.

Once again, after Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Vaibbhav and Prarthana are paired opposite each other for this upcoming romantic entertainer. Prarthana & Vaibhav named as 'Gargi and Shiva' looked in carefree mode as their tag line said 'Trust your heart... Love is always worth the fight'. The first poster was just to capture the attention of the viewers but with this trailer, the audience will get a better idea about what the film is all about as it seems to be a story of fight for its love.

Presented by Indian Film Studios and directed by Ashish Wagh, 'Mr & Mrs Sadachari' is getting ready for its release on this Shivjayanti i.e. 19th February, 2016 all over Maharashtra.

Source: Marathidhamaal

