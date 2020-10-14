Watch: Ganpati song 'Uthe Kallola Kallola' from 'Bandh Nylon Che'

On the eve of New Year the makers of upcoming family drama 'Bandh Nylon Che' released its beautiful and energetic Ganpati song 'Uthe Kallola Kallola' that will touch your heart with its every beat. The song composed by Amitraj and sung by Adarsh Shinde is penned by Mandar Cholkar. The song starring Mahesh Manjrekar dancing to the drum beats uplifts every mood and brings in a positive energy in the air.

An upcoming family drama 'Bandh Nylon Che' directed by Jatin Satish Wagle is on its way to release on 29th January, 2015 in the theatres near you. Presented by Zero Hits Pvt Ltd and Matruka Motion Pictures and produced by Sunil Chandrika Nair, 'Bandh Nylon Che' is based on an award winning one-act play by the same name.

The film showcases how today, the one where new inventions can bridge distances and keep families connected, on the other hand it may as well bring cracks in the family bringing them apart. It revolves around how today techno savvy world have affected our sensitive relationships. As the tagline states 'Ekda Manoos Houn Tar Bagh' states that today humanity takes back seat when people become more selfish.

The film starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Subodh Bhave, Medha Manjrekar, Shruti Marathe, Sunil Barve, Sanjay Narvekar and Pranjal Parab in prominent roles, is crafted with beautiful songs, composed by ace Music Composer Amitraj.

A film packed with emotions and family drama is definitely a must watch!

Source: Marathidhamaal