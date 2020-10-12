Watch: Heart Warming song 'Ek Tara' from 'Bandh Nylon Che'

The recently released song 'Ek Tara…' from the Mahesh and Medha Manjrekar starrer upcoming film Bandh Nylon Che is just beautiful and so heart warming.

The beautiful track featuring Mahesh Manjrekar, Medha Manjrekar, Pranjal Parab, Subodh Bhave and Shruti Marathe showcasing the blooming bond between a little girl and her grandparent has created absolute magic on the screen and touches every heart beat of the listener.

Composed by Amit Raj and synced by Aditya Patekar and lyrics penned by Mandar Cholkar, has perfect emotional flavors.

Directed by Jatin Satish Wagle and produced by Sunil Chandrika Nair under the banner Zero Hits Pvt Ltd and Matruka Motion Pictures, the film revolves around how today techno savvy world have affected our sensitive relationships. The film stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Subodh Bhave, Medha Manjrekar, Shruti Marathe, Sunil Barve, Sanjay Narvekar and Pranjal Parab in prominent roles.

'Bandh Nylon Che' is all set to hit the theatres on 29th January, 2016 all over Maharashtra.

Source: Marathidhamaal