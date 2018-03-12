 »   »   » Watch: Motion Poster of Upcoming Film 'Marathi Tigers'

Recently, the makers of upcoming multi - starrer entertainment thriller 'Marathi Tigers' unveiled its Motion Poster that gives us the glimpse of what is in store for us.

The film revolves around a love story set up in the backdrop of Maharashtra Karnataka border issue. Shiva, a Marathi speaking lad from the border town of Hillur, goes against the MLA who is trying to benefit from the language issue.

The film Starring Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead role for first time in Marathi Cinema along with Dr. Amol Kolhe, Vikram Gokhle, Vidyadhar Joshi, Mahesh Dada, Kiran Sharad, Teja Devkar and Vikas Patil is directed by Avdhoot B. Kadam, written by Mahesh Dada and produced by Navid Hangad under the banner F.D. Production House.

The 'Marathi Tigers' are all set to come roaring in the theatres near you in 2016.

Source: Marathidhamaal

