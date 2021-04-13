Well Done Baby Actor Pushkar Jog Celebrates A ‘Safe’ Gudi Padwa With His Loved Ones

It is a special Gudi Padwa for Pushkar Jog as his film Well Done Baby released this Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Pushkar is not only the lead protagonist of the film but has also co-produced it.

With great reactions coming in from audiences, he is elated and is having a special and safe double-celebration with his family at home. In a very heart-warming video, Pushkar and the lead cast of the film, Amruta Khanvilkar and Priyanka Tanwar wish their fans a very happy new year full of safety, happiness, peace and prosperity.

Talking about Gudi Padwa, Pushkar said, “Me and my wife both strongly believe that God is our source of hope and well-being. On this auspicious festival, we follow traditional rituals and pray to God to shower his blessings on us. For my little one, all festivals are a break from online-school, which she looks forward to. This Gudi Padwa is even more special as we launched our film Well Done Baby exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and by God’s grace, the film was well-received by viewers. I wish all my fans a very happy Gudi Padwa. Stay home and stay safe and of course watch Well Done Baby with your family, which we have made with a lot of love for you.”

Directed by debutant Priyanka Tanwar, the family drama follows the life of a young couple who are in a complicated marriage and find out that they are pregnant. Well Done Baby, a Gudi Padwa special offering from Amazon Prime Video is streaming now on the platform.

