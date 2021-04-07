Well Done Baby’s New Song Halki Halki Out! Pushkar & Amruta’s Chemistry Is An Absolute Beauty

With just a few days to go for Well Done Baby to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, the excitement amongst fans has gone a notch higher with the launch of the movie's latest song. Titled 'Halki Halki', this soothing melody fits into the narrative of the upcoming family drama perfectly. Striking the right chord with its lyrics and brilliant cinematography in the video, 'Halki Halki' is a track that takes little or no time to connect with the listener on every level possible.

Composed by Rohan Rohan, the song is sung by Rohan Pradhan with the lyrics being penned by Valay Mulgund. The excitement around the movie's soundtrack has been surreal with 'Aai-Baba'the first song of the film, already making audiences tap their feet in excitement and hum alongside its peppy tune.

The story of Well Done Baby revolves around a modern-day couple who are about to go through a divorce, but destiny has a surprise in store for them. Directed by Priyanka Tanwar and written by Marmabandha Gavhane, Well Done Baby stars Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte.

Produced by Anand Pandit, Mohaan Nadaar and Pushkar Jog and presented by Video Palace, Prime members in India can stream the film starting 9th April 2021.

