Well Done Baby Trailer Out! Pushkar Jog & Amruta Khanvilkar Starrer Is Set To Take You On An Emotional Journey

Amazon Prime Video today released the trailer of the highly-anticipated Marathi film Well Done Baby. The film will be a Gudi Padwa treat for the viewers as it exclusively streams on the service for Prime members in India from April 9, 2021, just a few days before the festival. Directed by debutant Priyanka Tanwar, this family drama stars popular Marathi actors Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte in leading roles.

The trailer showcases the journey of a young modern-day couple who are struggling to find a purpose in their marriage, till destiny decides to give them one, in the form of a baby. The trailer gives a sneak-peak into the lives of Aditya and Meera (played by Pushkar Jog and Amruta Khanvilkar) and the challenges they face as a married couple. Adding to this complicated relationship between the lead duo, the character of Nirmala, Aditya's intrusive mother-in-law, played by veteran actress Vandana Gupte makes the story a very interesting and fun watch.

The recent announcement of Well Done Baby followed by its trailer release surely raises the excitement level amongst audiences. Produced by Anand Pandit, Mohaan Nadaar and Pushkar Jog and presented by Video Palace, Prime members in India can stream the film starting 9th April 2021.

