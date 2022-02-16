When Bappi Lahiri Called Anand Shinde ‘Marathi Ka Michael Jackson’; Son Utkarsh Shinde Recalls Fond Memory

Veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 at 69 due to multiple health issues. His demise left everyone heartbroken as it is indeed a big loss for the Indian music industry. Not only singers and musicians but many Bollywood and TV actors have also mourned Bappi Da's demise on social media.

Many don't know that Bappi Lahiri was a very close friend of popular Marathi singer Anand Shinde. The Marathi singer's younger son, Utkarsh Shinde recently paid tribute to the late musician and recalled a fond memory with him in his Instagram post.

Utkarsh Shinde shared a throwback picture of Bappi Lahiri with his father Anand Shinde and uncle Milind Shinde on Instagram. He wrote a caption in Marathi, which states, "आनंद शिंदे तुम मराठी का मायकल जेक्सन है " :- लेजेंड संगीतकार बप्पी लहरी. नवीन पोपटचा सुपरहिट काळ सुरु झाला होता जिकडे तिकडे त्याच गाण्याची चर्चा .कैक अवार्ड्स पटकावणारे नवीन पोपट हे आगळा वेगळा गीत ज्या साठी पपांना (आनंद शिंदेंना )पहिले "प्लॅटिनम डिस्क "अवार्ड देऊन संगीतकार बप्पी लहरी दा ह्यांच्या हस्ते सन्मानित करण्यात आले ."आनंद शिंदे तुम मराठी का मायकल जेक्सन है " तुम्हारा ये नवीन पोपट मुझको बोहोत पसंद आया ये गाना मे हिंदी मे बनायेंगे म्हणत पाहिलं मराठी गीत हिंदीत रिमेक करण्यात आला .जगभरात मराठी गीताचा डंका वाजला होता कारण आनंद शिंदे चा लोकगीतातला नवीन पोपट अफाट गाजला होता ..नवीन पोपट हा लागला मिठू मिठू बोलायला " हे आपल मराठी लोकगीत ज्याने हिंदी बॉलिवूड ला हि भुरळूघातली होती आणि हे गाणं हिंदीत करावा ह्याचा अट्टहास संगीतकार बप्पी लहरी ह्यांनी निर्मात्यांनी कडे धरला ."पाप की दुनिया "चित्रपटात संगीतकार बप्पी लहरीदा ह्यांनी महागायक किशोर दा ना घेऊन "नवीन पोपट हा " गाणं" "मे तेरा तोता तू मेरी मैना " अश्या स्वरूपात हिंदीत रिमेक केलं. आनंद शिंदे तुम्हारा व्हॉईस पहाड है डिफरेन्ट है म्हणणारे गुरुतुल्य महा गायक संगीतकार बप्पी दा आपल्याला सोडून गेले हि बातमी ऐकून वाईट तर वाटलेच.पण तो दिवस हि आठवला ⓣ ⓢⓔⓡⓘⓔⓢ च्या गोल्डन चेरियेट रेकॉर्डिंग स्टुडिओत पप्पानी मला बप्पी लहरी ह्यांची भेट करून दिली होती ..बप्पी दा ने तेव्हा पापाना भेटल्या भेटल्या "मायकल जेक्सन कैसा है तुम "म्हणत मिठी मारली तो क्षण आज हि जश्याचा तास मला आठवतो .मोठी माणसे का मोठी असतात कारण त्यांचे पाय जमिनी वर असतात ह्याच उद्घारण म्हणजे संगीतकार बप्पी दा .#बापसंगीतकार #rip #याद_आऱहा_हे_तेरा_प्यार •••••••••••••••••••• Bappi Lahiri | गायक उत्कर्ष शिंदे यांची श्रद्धांजली | Marathi News https://youtu.be/sMeNMM_yNCI •••••••••••••••• मैं तेरा तोटा, तू मेरी मैना किशोर कुमार, सनी देओल, नीलम, चंकी पांडे, प्राण, डॅनी डेन्झोंगपा अभिनीत ऍक्शन चित्रपट "पाप की दुनिया "(1989) मधील सुपरहिट गाणे. दिग्दर्शक: शिबू मित्रा, संगीत दिग्दर्शक: बप्पी लहरी •••••• खालील फोटो मध्ये गायक मिलिंद शिंदे -संगीतकार बप्पी लहरी - महागायक आनंदशिंदे- जेष्ठ गीतकार शांताराम नांदगावकर सर." (sic)

In the caption written in Marathi, Utkarsh Shinde expressed his sadness over the demise of Bappi Lahiri. He recalled a fond memory of his father with the late musician. Utkarsh revealed that Bappi Da had once called his father Anand Shinde 'Michael Jackson of Marathi'. He stated that Bappi Lahiri had loved his father Anand Shinde's popular song 'Navin Popat Ha'. He later remade the song in Hindi for the film, Paap Ki Duniya. The Hindi song 'Main Tera Tota' was sung by Kishore Kumar.

RIP Bappi Lahiri: Sudhanshu Pandey To Jaan Kumar Sanu; TV Celebs Mourn Bappi Da's Demise

The Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finalist also revealed that Bappi Lahiri had honoured Anand Shinde with the Platinum Disc Award. Well, the beautiful memory shared by Utkarsh Shinde would definitely leave Bappi Da fans teary-eyed.

Kumar Sanu Says Bappi Lahiri Had A Big Heart; 'The World Is Going To Miss Him A Lot'

Talking about Bappi Lahiri, the veteran singer composed songs for many Bollywood films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halal, Sharaabi and so on.