      Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla Fame Anvita Phaltankar Aka Sweetu: People Used To Call Me 'Fatty'

      Anvita Phaltankar, who is currently seen in the role of Sweetu in Zee Marathi's popular show, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, revealed that she has been facing body-shaming since her childhood. In an interview with Times of India, the Timepass actress said that she used to get hurt a lot with people's derogatory comments over her body.

      While speaking about being body-shamed in the past, Anvita Phaltankar aka Sweetu said, "I have gone through a lot since my childhood. I have been facing body-shaming since my childhood. People used to call me 'Fatty', and I feel 'Fatty' can never be a pet name. A few people told me, 'Don't eat much; otherwise, nobody will marry you.' I used to get hurt a lot. People have spoken a lot about me, but I am winning the audiences' hearts today. I am overwhelmed with my fans' love. The more they love me, the more I get motivated every day, and that matters more."

      Anvita Phaltankar also said that she never got rejected in any auditions because of her physique. She thinks it is her USP and fortunately, she still gets a lot of good offers. Anvita's pairing with co-star Shalva Kinjawadekar in Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla is loved by all. While speaking about her chemistry, the diva said that the entire team of the show play a huge role to make them look good and perfect on-screen.

      Talking about Anvita Phaltankar's career, she made her film debut in 2014 with the Marathi film, Timepass, starring Prathamesh Parab and Ketaki Mategaonkar in the lead role. After that, she played the parallel lead in the film, Girlz. Anvita is known for her amazing dancing skills. For the unversed, the actress has also featured in a comedy show, Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 9:16 [IST]
