Zee Marathi Awards 2021 Winners List Out! Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla Win Big
Zee Marathi Awards 2021 was recently telecast on Zee Marathi on October 30, 2021. The fans finally got to watch the biggest award ceremony on Marathi television. The event was shot on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs' sets. Notably, the award function was graced by Bollywood stars like Govinda, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and many more.
Ever since the award function was shot in Mumbai, fans were curious to know the winners of the Zee Marathi Awards 2021 aka Zee Marathi Utsav Natyancha Awards 2021. Let's have a look at the full winners' list of Zee Marathi Awards 2021-
Best Show - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Best Actor - Yash - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Best Actress - Neha - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Best Villain (Male) - Anna Naik - Ratris Khel Chale 3
Best Villain (Female) - Malvika - Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla
Best Jodi - Deepu And Indra - Man Udu Udu Zhala
Best Character (Male) - Sameer - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Best Character (Female) - Bandu Kaku - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Best Supporting Actor - Sayaji - Ratris Khel Chale 3
Zee Marathi Awards 2021 Nominations List Out! Have A Look
Best Supporting Actress - Mothya Bai - Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Aani Kaay Hawa
Best Siblings - Sweetu, Chinya - Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla
Best Family - Deshmukh - Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Aani Kaay Hawa
Best Father - Deshpande Sir - Man Udu Udu Zhala
Best Mother - Neha - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Best Daughter-In-Law - Sweetu - Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla
Best Father-In-Law - Dada Salvi - Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla
Best Mother-In-Law - Shaku - Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla
Best Comedian (Male) - Sameer - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Best Comedian (Female) - Shefali - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Best Title Song - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Best Friends - Yash & Sameer - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Zee Marathi Awards 2021 Pictures: Katrina Kaif, Govinda, Shreyas Talpade & Others Make Stylish Appearances
Best Child Artist - Pari - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Best Grandfather - Jagannath Chaudhary - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Best Grandmother - Bayo Bai - Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Aani Kaay Hawa
Best Non-Fiction Show - Chala Hawa Yeu Dya
Best Anchor - Mrunmayee Deshpande - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Best ZEE5 Male - Indra - Man Udu Udu Zhala
Best ZEE5 Female - Deepu - Man Udu Udu Zhala
Lifetime Achievement Award - Mohan Joshi
Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Awards - Neha - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath