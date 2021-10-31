Zee Marathi Awards 2021 Winners List Out! Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla Win Big

Zee Marathi Awards 2021 was recently telecast on Zee Marathi on October 30, 2021. The fans finally got to watch the biggest award ceremony on Marathi television. The event was shot on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs' sets. Notably, the award function was graced by Bollywood stars like Govinda, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and many more.

Ever since the award function was shot in Mumbai, fans were curious to know the winners of the Zee Marathi Awards 2021 aka Zee Marathi Utsav Natyancha Awards 2021. Let's have a look at the full winners' list of Zee Marathi Awards 2021-

Best Show - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Best Actor - Yash - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Best Actress - Neha - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Best Villain (Male) - Anna Naik - Ratris Khel Chale 3

Best Villain (Female) - Malvika - Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla

Best Jodi - Deepu And Indra - Man Udu Udu Zhala

Best Character (Male) - Sameer - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Best Character (Female) - Bandu Kaku - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Best Supporting Actor - Sayaji - Ratris Khel Chale 3

Best Supporting Actress - Mothya Bai - Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Aani Kaay Hawa

Best Siblings - Sweetu, Chinya - Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla

Best Family - Deshmukh - Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Aani Kaay Hawa

Best Father - Deshpande Sir - Man Udu Udu Zhala

Best Mother - Neha - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Best Daughter-In-Law - Sweetu - Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla

Best Father-In-Law - Dada Salvi - Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla

Best Mother-In-Law - Shaku - Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla

Best Comedian (Male) - Sameer - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Best Comedian (Female) - Shefali - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Best Title Song - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Best Friends - Yash & Sameer - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Best Child Artist - Pari - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Best Grandfather - Jagannath Chaudhary - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Best Grandmother - Bayo Bai - Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Aani Kaay Hawa

Best Non-Fiction Show - Chala Hawa Yeu Dya

Best Anchor - Mrunmayee Deshpande - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Best ZEE5 Male - Indra - Man Udu Udu Zhala

Best ZEE5 Female - Deepu - Man Udu Udu Zhala

Lifetime Achievement Award - Mohan Joshi

Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Awards - Neha - Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath