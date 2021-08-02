Zee Marathi Shows’ Time Slots Changed! Aggabai Sunbai, Karbhari Laybhari To Go Off-Air; 4 New Shows Launched
Zee Marathi is all set to witness major changes in its shows and time slots. Notably, a couple of shows, Aggabai Sunbai and Karbhari Laybhari are going off-air in August 2021. Moreover, the channel also introduced four new shows, which are scheduled to start this month. So, let's have a look at Zee Marathi shows' new time slots and details about the same.
Zee Marathi’s Upcoming Shows
A few days ago, Zee Marathi released a promo of an upcoming thriller show, Ti Parat Aaliye starring Vijay Kadam in the lead role. The show is scheduled to be aired on August 16, 2021, at 10:30 pm. On the other hand, three new shows like Man Zal Bajind starring Vaibhav Chavan and Shweta Kharat, Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath starring Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere; and Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kai Hava starring Amruta Pawar will start in August 2021.
Aggabai Sunbai And Karbhari Laybhari To Go Off-Air
Dr Girish Oak, Nivedita Saraf, Uma Hrishikesh, Chinmay Udgirkar and Adwait Dadarkar-starrer Aggabai Sunbai is going off-air on August 21, 2021. It will be replaced by Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath to replace it at 8:30 pm from August 23, 2021. On the other hand, Nikkhhil Chavaan and Anushka Sarkate-starrer political drama, Karbhari Laybhari will go off-air on August 21, 2021, and will be replaced by Man Zal Bajind at the 7 pm slot.
Majha Hoshil Na and Home Minister’s New Time Slots
Majha Hoshil Na starring Virajas Kulkarni and Gautami Deshpande will be shifted to 6:30 pm. Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kai Hava to replace Majha Hoshil Na at the 9 pm slot from August 30, 2021. Apart from that, Home Minister which is currently being aired at 6:30 pm will be shifted to 6 pm. Moreover, other shows on the channel will run at their respective timings.
Is Devmanus Going Off-Air?
The most popular show of Zee Marathi, Devmanus starring Kiran Gaikwad, Neha Khan, Madhuri Pawar and others is reportedly going off-air on August 14, 2021. However, several reports state that the show will be extended and shifted to the 11 pm slot.