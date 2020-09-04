Zombivli: Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar, Vaidehi Parashurami Start Filming Amid COVID-19 Crisis [PICS]

The first Marathi film on zombies, Zombivli is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since it was announced. Lead actors of the film, Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar and Vaidehi Parashurami have started filming for the film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, in Mumbai amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Recently, the mahurat of Zombivli took place in Mumbai and its shoot began with all the needed safety precautions. However, fans were curious to know how the filming is continuing with these stringent guidelines in place, and how people are adapting to the new normal. Recently, some pictures from the sets of Zombivli came out in which the team can be seen taking all the safety measures while filming.

The makers have provided safety equipments like masks, gloves and PPE kits. Notably, the production house, Yoodlee Films has also employed the services of a healthcare expert, who ensures that every team member is adhering to all the safety and hygiene guidelines. In pictures, one can see makeup artists doing the makeup of Amey Wagh and Vaidehi Parashurami by donning PPE Kits.

Meanwhile, director Aditya Sarpotdar will also shoot some of the portions of the film in Latur, Maharashtra. The makers believe that it is targeted towards the young audience, and will represent a combination of comedy and horror. Zombivli is presented by Saregama and produced by Yoodlee Films. AV Prafulla Chandra will compose the music of this horror-flick.

The film will hit the screens in early 2021 and fans are eager to witness the thrill of zombies in Marathi.

