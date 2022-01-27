Zombivli Critics Review: Amey Wagh And Lalit Prabhakar Film Is Brave Attempt In Marathi Cinema

The much-awaited horror-comedy and the first zombie film in Marathi cinema, Zombivli finally released yesterday (January 26, 2022) in theatres. The Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar and Vaidehi Parashurami-starrer is making headlines with the amazing performances by the cast and engaging storyline. The zom-com directed by ace-director Aditya Sarpotdar is considered as a brave attempt in the Marathi cinema.

The film also stars Trupti Khamkar and Janaki Pathak in the key roles. The film is written by Mahesh Iyer, Sainath Ganuwad and Yogesh Joshi. It has music composed by Vaibhav Deshmukh. Zombivli's several songs like 'Vinchu Chawla' and 'Angaat Alaya' have already become chartbusters. The first Marathi zombie film is receiving positive to mixed reviews from critics. Let's have a look at some of the critics' reviews-

Mihir Bhanage Of Times Of India says, "Director Aditya Sarpotdar's ambitious project deserves full marks for its concept. A film in this genre relies a lot on VFX and prosthetics, and Zombivli scores on that front by making the zombies look scary and believable. As for performances, the film unites three young guns - Amey Wagh, Vaidehi Parshurami and Lalit Prabhakar - and that itself does half the trick given the target audience that Zombivli is aimed at."

Scroll's Nandini Ramnath writes, "Sarpotdar gets into gear very quickly, but runs into the challenge of cresting wave upon wave of fast-multiplying zombies. The middle section sags with overstretched scenes and tonal inconsistencies, while a few of the secondary characters don't get the exposition they deserve."

Sameer Ahire Of Movie Talkies says, "What Zombivli lacks is not at fault here, but what it gains is all that matters. Sarpordar's commercial potboiler isn't too hot but drinkable tepid. It has those visuals looking real and scary enough to create a spine-chilling experience for you. In a nutshell, Zombivli is a nice attempt that fulfills most of its promises but more importantly, it kicks off a new beginning for Marathi cinema."

Zombivli Trailer Out! Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar & Vaidehi Parashurami's Film Is Funny And Intriguing

On the other hand, the audience loved Zombivli in theatres and termed it as a perfect cinema experience! They shared their valuable response on Twitter. Let's have a look-

Zombivli: Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar, Vaidehi Parashurami Start Filming Amid COVID-19 Crisis [PICS]