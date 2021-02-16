Zombivli Teaser Out: Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar & Vaidehi Parashurami’s Film To Release On April 30

Acclaimed director Aditya Sarpotdar is getting ready for the release of his next Marathi film - the quirkily titled horror-comedy revolving around zombies - Zombivli - a first of its kind for Marathi cinema. After the initial poster launch which caused a fair amount of excitement amongst audiences, the makers today dropped the teaser of the film, which stars Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar and Vaidehi Parashurami in lead roles. The film will be releasing in theatres on 30th April 2021.

While 2020 saw a practical standstill of shooting for new and existing projects in the film industry, Zombivli was the first Marathi films that went on floors when the first set of Unlock rules came into play. Produced by Yoodlee Films, the film was extensively shot in and around Mumbai and Latur, with the cast and crew adapting and following the strict hygiene protocols that were mandated by the government. Now with teaser release, Zombivli also becomes the first Marathi film to announce its theatrical release date, as the movie theatres slowly reopen to full occupancy.

Based on a unique premise of zombies taking over a popular and busy Mumbai suburb due to certain circumstances, the teaser is a mix of humour combined with elements of horror, that is guaranteed to get audiences hooked. The ensemble cast of Amey, Lalit and Vaidehi work together to create an atmosphere of intrigue and comedy, that sets audiences up well for the subsequent trailer launch in the coming weeks.

Aditya Sarpotdar, commenting on the teaser launch of the film said, "It's an absolutely unique story. Horror comedy is rare in Marathi cinema, and to add zombies to the genre, is a first of its kind. The poster of the film had created massive interest and engagement among movie lovers when we had launched it last year, and the teaser now offers fans a glimpse of the world of Zombivli. We shot the film with unprecedented circumstances, and the fact that it will get a theatrical release soon is both a matter of excitement and pride. Look forward to the trailer soon - I promise you a good time at the movies."