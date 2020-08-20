Mohanlal And Priyadarshan Open Up About The Beginning Of Their Careers!

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are unarguably one of the most-popular actor-director duos of the Malayalam cinema. In a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam magazine, the best friends opened up about the beginning of their careers. Mohanlal and Priyadarshan also made an interesting revelation about the yesteryear films by them.

According to the actor-director duo, the new generation method of shooting a film without a well-bound script is not so new. Mohanlal and Priyadarshan revealed that most of the films that came out of their association didn't have a complete script when the shooting began. At the beginning of their careers, the duo has shot so many films, with just the storyline in mind.

However, things did change gradually, and both Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are sure that they cannot start shooting for a film without a bound script, today. The actor-director duo also stated that they often wonder how their yesteryear films were shot without a complete script when thinking about it now.