Anu Malik Gets Trolled After Netizens Find Similarity Between His Composed Song And Israel's National Anthem

Music composer Anu Malik has been on the receiving end of some brutal trolling by the netizens. It all started after the Tokyo Olympics after Israel's gymnast Artem Dolgyopat won a Gold Medal after which the national anthem of Israel started playing. One of the netizens was quick to point out that the national anthem has a stark resemblance to the composer's song 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' from the film Diljale. Immediately, Malik started being trolled for allegedly 'copying' the national anthem's tune for his song.

The user who pointed out the similarity between the tracks had tweeted stating "The National anthem tune has some familiarity to the Indian song... Mera Mulk Mera Desh?? Or is it just me?' to which many other netizens agreed to her. Another user wrote, "Anu Malik copied the opening bars from Hatikvah, which in turn was copied from a Romanian Folk song which owes its origin to an Italian 16th-century folk tune "La Mantovana." Take a look at the tweets.

The National anthem tune has some familiarity to the Indian song.. Mera Mulk Mera Desh?? Or is it just me? https://t.co/mwf2IzoKR0 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik copied the opening bars from Hatikvah, which in turn was copied from a Romanian Folk song which owes its origin to an Italian 16th century folk tune “La Mantovana” https://t.co/phOiprDBlM — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) August 1, 2021

When Fans came to Know the Song of The Movie Diljale 🎶Mera Mulk Mera Des🎶 Composed by Anu Malik was Inspired by Israel's National Anthem,Fans to #AnuMalik 😿 pic.twitter.com/jvt4AiWNne — Tadkamarkey 2.0 🇮🇳 (@AnilPil63050188) August 1, 2021

Everytime a country wins Gold 🥇 at Olympics and its National Anthem plays

Anu Malik 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CUnwY5rRME — Dr. Manita V (@DrManita) August 1, 2021

Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik 😂 — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik after copying national anthem of Israel for his song mera mulk mera desh: pic.twitter.com/Y03OgBpUbP — Mehul Beniwal (@MehulBeniwal) August 1, 2021

One of the users jokingly wrote, "Anu Malik is a time traveller. He was born in 1870, first sang 'Hatikvah' in 1887 which was later adopted by Israel as the national anthem in 1948. Below first is a pic of Anu Malik dated somewhere between 1870-1940 and the second dated 2020." Take a look at the tweet.

Anu Malik is time traveler.

He was borne in 1870, first sang ‘Hatikvah’ in 1887 which was later adopted by Israel as national anthem in 1948.

Below first is pic of Anu Malik dated somewhere between 1870-1940 and second dated 2020. https://t.co/ulY0nPFmz6 pic.twitter.com/VsGEuTa0pQ — The Brain Doctor (@DNeurosx) August 1, 2021

We wonder what Anu Malik has to say about these incessant trolls. Talking about the song 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh', it was from the 1996 film Diljale starring Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre and Madhoo in the lead roles. The song was crooned by Kumar Sanu and Aditya Narayan.

On the work front, Anu Malik is currently seen as one of the judges in the show Indian Idol 12. He is seen as one of the panellists along with singers Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar. The show will see its finale soon wherein one of the finalists will be crowned as the winner. Apart from that, the music composer had composed the soundtracks for the recently released comedy film Hungama 2. The movie starred Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaffery in the lead roles.