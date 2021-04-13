Baba Sehgal’s Father Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Singer Baba Sehgal's father passed away from COVID-19. Sehgal took to his social media handle to share the unfortunate news with his fans. He shared a beautiful picture with his father as he informed the news to his fans.

The singer stated that his father passed away today earlier morning. Sehgal mentioned that his father was a warrior his entire life but unfortunately lost his battle with COVID-19. He asked all his fans to keep his father in their prayers. Take a look at the tweet shared by the 'Thanda Thanda Pani' singer.

Dad left us today earlier morning.. Warrier the whole life but lost to Covid. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay Safe and Blessed 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/haoNr3sSbp — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) April 13, 2021

Apart from that, Baba Sehgal also took to his Instagram handle to share some lovely pictures with his father. The pictures had the singer's late father posing for some pictures with his son and their entire family. The 'Rukmani Rukmani' singer also shared an endearing video of his father enjoying an IPL match. Sehgal shared another video wherein his father can be seen greeting his fans. Take a look at the same.

Filmibeat offers its condolences to the singer for this grave loss.