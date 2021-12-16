Puerto Rican Music Producer Flow La Movie Killed In A Plane Crash At 38 Years Of Age

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie died in a private plane crash tragically on Wednesday (December 15) in the Dominican Republic at the age of 38. Flow whose real name is Jose Angel Hernandez was killed in the crash amongst nine others including his 31-year-old partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez. The other passengers who have succumbed to the plane crash include two teenagers of age 18 and 13 years whose relationship to the couple have not been established, Kellyan Hernandez Pena (21), Veronica Estrella (26) who was reportedly the crew member. The aviation company Helidosa also confirmed that Dominican crew members Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo (47) and Emilio Herrera (32) also died in the crash.

According to a news report in People, the Gulfstream IV jet had taken off from Isabela International Airport and when they tried to make an emergency landing later, the plane, unfortunately, crashed at the Las Americas International Airport. Flow La Movie was credited with producing many hit numbers like 'Te Bote' featuring Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny and Ozuna. After releasing in the year 2018, the song had topped Billboard's Hot Latin Songs for 14 weeks.

Flow La Movie had signed many popular artists under his own music label including names like Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Xound and D.OZi. The producer had gone on to produce hit songs for Latin artists like Don Omar, Manuel Turizo, J Balvin, Natti Natasha, Anuel AA and Myke Towers. Singer Ricardo Montaner paid his tribute to the producer on his social media handle and wrote, "With immense sadness and pain, the Dominican and world artistic community lose a great producer."

J Balvin shared a picture with Flow La Movie on his social media account and wrote, "José Ángel THANK YOU FOR YOUR GOOD VIBES ALWAYS!! Rest in peace." Producer Raphy Pina wrote, "What a great pain dear God. A warrior, his family and crew lost their lives on a flight! Condolences to all of his loved ones. Horrible event! RIP! How bad." The aviation company also released an official statement that read as, "This accident causes us great pain and sorrow. We ask that you join us with prudence and solidarity to support the families affected as we go through this difficult moment. We ask our almighty God to give the strength to the family members of its passengers and pilots in the plane, and that God may take them in heaven and that their souls find peace."