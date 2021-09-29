Yo Yo Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Domestic Violence: Court Orders In-Camera Hearing On The Case

The ongoing alleged domestic violence case between Yo Yo Honey Singh and his estranged wife Shalini Talwar has been grabbing eyeballs for quite some time now. It all began after Shalini accused the singer and his family of mentally and physically assaulting her. Now the latest development on the case suggests that a Delhi on Tuesday (September 28) court has ordered an in-camera hearing of the case after taking consent from the singer as well as his wife.

According to a news report in The Indian Express, Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh had passed the order after taking consent from both parties. The report quoted the magistrate to reveal, "If there is even a slight possibility of reconciliation, that should not be ruled out." Yo Yo Honey Singh was represented by his advocate Rebecca John and his parents were represented by advocate Karan Govel. On the other hand, his estranged wife Shalini Talwar was represented by Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company, Apurva Pandey and GG Kashyap. The 'Blue Eyes' singer's wife has reportedly sought compensation of Rs 20 crore under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Wife Shalini Talwar Says She Was Treated Like A 'Farm Animal' By The Singer And His Family

Meanwhile, in an earlier news report in PTI, Shalini Talwar had alleged that she was treated like a 'farm animal shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly' by her husband and his family. Shalini had also stated that her husband and his family would allegedly beat her up and threaten her with physical harm. She had further added that the 'Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani' singer's family used to assault her physically over the last 10 years and that she was broken physically and mentally by them.

Yo Yo Honey Singh Releases Official Statement In The Wake Of His Wife's Allegations, Calls Them False

Not only this, but Shalini Talwar had also made some shocking allegations that her husband tried to hide their marriage from the public glare. She had divulged incidents wherein her husband did not wear his wedding ring, became intimate with several other women and also beat her up in one instance for thinking that she must have made their wedding pictures public. The singer's estranged wife had further alleged that her father-in-law had once walked into her room in a drunken condition while she was changing clothes and tried to touch her chest.