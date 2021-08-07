Yo Yo Honey Singh Releases Official Statement In The Wake Of His Wife's Allegations, Calls Them False

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar had filed a police complaint against him for alleged domestic violence on August 4. Not only that, but Talwar had also made some serious allegations of alleged mental and physical assault against the singer and his family. Now, Singh has finally decided to break his silence on this ongoing controversy and has taken to his social media handle to release an official statement.

Talking about the same, Yo Yo Honey Singh has shared in his brief statement writing, "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious." The 'Blue Eyes' singer mentioned that the main reason behind him breaking his silence on this matter is because some of the allegations are thrown on his family too. He further added, "I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature." Take a look at his post.

Yo Yo Honey Singh in his statement threw further light on his relationship with his wife Shalini Talwar. He stated, "I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings."

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Wife Shalini Talwar Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Singer-Composer

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Wife Shalini Talwar Says She Was Treated Like A 'Farm Animal' By The Singer And His Family

On a concluding note, he added that he has faith in the justice system of India. Yo Yo Honey Singh wrote, "I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon. The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon'ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and the public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon'ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win. As always, I'm grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire me to work hard and make good music."

For women in distress - Help Available on Contact: Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004 Shakti Shalini 10920 Shakti Shalini - women's shelter (011) 24373736/ 24373737 SAARTHAK (011) 26853846/ 26524061 All India Women's Conference 10921/ (011) 23389680 JAGORI (011) 26692700 Joint Women's Programme (also has branches in Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai) (011) 24619821 Sakshi - violence intervention center (0124) 2562336/ 5018873 Saheli - a womens organization (011) 24616485 (Saturdays) Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158 Nari Raksha Samiti (011) 23973949 RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.