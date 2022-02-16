Music Maestro Bappi Lahiri Passed Away Due To Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Everything You Need To Know About It

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last due to multiple health issues at CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night (February 15) in Mumbai. He was 69 years of age. Even though the singer was undergoing several health problems, according to his doctors, he passed away due to a condition called Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Here is everything you need to know about the disease that the music maestro was battling since 2021.

According to a news report in News 18, Obstructive Sleep Apnea is a disease that makes a person's breathing cut off and start again abruptly while he or she is asleep. It is one of the three kinds of apnea wherein the other two are Complex Sleep Apnea and Central Sleep Apnea. OSA is a disorder wherein the throat muscles of a person relax intermittently and as a result, blocks the airway and obstruct the person's breathing.

One of the main symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea is loud snoring. This is coupled with signs like lack of concentration during the daytime and being sleepy during the day. This usually happens due to the inability of a person's body to reach the REM (Rapid Eye Movement) phase of sleep.

The other major symptoms include the person's abruptly getting up from sleep due to breathlessness. The other symptoms include dry mouth, high blood pressure, headache in the morning and mood swings. Earlier, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Known as the 'Disco King Of Bollywood', Bappi Lahiri had delivered hit songs for Hindi movies like Disco Dancer, Chalte Chalte, Sharaabi, and Namak Halal amongst others. He also composed music for many Bengali films. Many members of the music and entertainment fraternity have been pouring their condolences for the legend. The late musician is now survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, son Bappa Lahiri and daughter Rema Lahiri along with his grandchildren.