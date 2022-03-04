Bappi Lahiri's Son Bappa Immerses The Late Singer's Ashes In Kolkata, Says 'He Was The Son Of Bengal'

The unfortunate demise of India's 'Disco King' aka Bappi Lahiri on February 15 was a huge loss for the entire music fraternity. While the singer who passed away at the age of 69 was cremated at a Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai, the latest update reveals that his ashes have been immersed in the Ganges, Kolkata. Lahiri's son Bappa and his other family members had taken his ashes to Kolkata on March 3 for the immersion and in the latest media interaction, the singer's son revealed that this was his father's wish.

Speaking to India Today, Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri said, "My grandparent's last rites were also done here. He was the son of Bengal. We are proud to be Bengali. We are organising his last rites here with the love of you all. Many people have come here to receive us. It was my first visit here without my father's presence in reality." Bappa furthermore added that his late father would have wanted his ashes to be immersed in Kolkata just like his parents.

Bappi Lahiri's Son Bappa Opens Up About Father's Last Days, Rejects Sleep Apnea Diagnosis

Meanwhile, Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa had opened up about his father's last days. Reports earlier claimed that the singer passed away earlier his month due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), however, Bappa revealed that his father didn't die due to 'a breathing issue', 'his heart just stopped'. Apart from this, Bappa's brother-in-law Gobind Bansal had also claimed that the late singer had had a heart attack before dying.

Bappa Lahiri who lives with his wife and son in Los Angeles flew back as soon as he heard of his father's death. He told The Times Of India that while the late singer spent most of the last month in the hospital, he insisted that he was getting better every time they spoke. He added, "On Monday (February 14) he said he wants to go home; he kept saying 'Ghar Chalo Ghar Chalo'."

The late singer's son furthermore revealed that his father had surrounded himself with music even during his last days at the hospital. Speaking about reports of OSA he said, "No, it wasn't a breathing issue. I think his heart just stopped." Bappa Lahiri revealed that he was on the phone all the time as his sister, brother-in-law and mother rushed the late singer to the hospital, "They reached the hospital but he couldn't be revived."