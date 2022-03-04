Bappi Lahiri's Son Bappa Shares Heartwarming Video Of Late Singer Composing Music With His Toddler Grandson

The 'Disco King Of India' Bappi Lahiri's demise came as a huge loss for the Indian music industry. The singer had passed away on February 15 at the age of 69. Now, his son Bappa Lahiri shared a throwback video of the late singer creating music with his toddler grandson which will leave all his fans teary-eyed.

Talking about the same, the video shows Bappi Lahiri composing music with Bappa's son Krish using a tiffin box as a Tabla. The video has the 'Pyaar Bina Chain' singer creating a catchy beat using the box as a Tabla which also makes his adorable grandson super excited. He then tries to imitate his grandfather in beating the box to create music.

The video shows the lovely bond between Bappi Lahiri and his grandson. The 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' singer's son also had an emotional caption for the video. Bappa Lahiri wrote, "The greatest gift I ever had came from God, and I call him Daddy" Jugalbandi With #krishh #bappilahiri." Take a look at his video.

FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, singer Mika Singh and Chehre actor Siddhant Kapoor were some of the celebrities who poured in some love on the post. Meanwhile, yesterday (March 3) had Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa and all his other family members immerse his ashes in the Ganges in Kolkata. Bappa also spoke to India Today about the same.

He said, "My grandparent's last rites were also done here. He was the son of Bengal. We are proud to be Bengali. We are organising his last rites here with the love of you all. Many people have come here to receive us. It was my first visit here without my father's presence in reality." Bappa furthermore said that his late father would have wanted his ashes to be immersed in Kolkata just like his parents.

Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa had also opened up about his father's last days. Reports earlier claimed that the singer had passed away earlier his month due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), however, Bappa revealed that his father didn't die due to 'a breathing issue', 'his heart just stopped'. Apart from this, Bappa's brother-in-law Gobind Bansal also claimed that the late singer had had a heart attack before dying.