Jacqueline Fernandez And 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone's Song Mud Mud Ke's Teaser Out Now

The internet was sent into a frenzy after it was announced that Jacqueline Fernandez is collaborating with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone for a music video titled 'Mud Mud Ke'. The makers of the track have now released the teaser of the same which will surely make one impatient for the entire track to release soon. The full song will be released on February 12, 2022.

Talking about the same, Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone's sizzling chemistry is the main highlight of the track. By the looks of the teaser, Morrone plays a gangster while Jacqueline plays a dancer. The teaser hints that amidst a passionate romance, Jacqueline's character will help Michele to escape the cops. Take a look at the teaser now.

The track 'Mud Mud Ke' will be released on Desi Music Factory's official Youtube channel at 11 am on February 12. The song has been crooned by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The music for the same has been composed by Tony. He has also penned the lyrics of the song. The song has been directed by Mihir Gulati. The upbeat track will be choreographed by Shakti Mohan. The teaser also has a dapper glimpse of Tony Kakkar.

Talking about actor Michele Morrone, he had become a huge sensation after starring in the Polish erotic movie 365 Days that was released on Netflix. The actor was seen opposite Anna Maria Sieklucka. According to a report in Pinkvilla, talking about his Bollywood debut with the music video, Morrone said, "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe."

Jacqueline Fernandez had also spoken about her collaboration with Michele Morrone wherein she said, "It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. Kudos to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration."