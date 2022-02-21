Justin Bieber Tests COVID-19 Positive, Reschedules His Justice World Tour Concert

Singer Justin Bieber is the latest A-list celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. Justin was all set to perform as part of his much-awaited Justice World Tour in Las Vegas on Sunday (February 20). However, the show has been rescheduled now due to him and his team members contracting COVID-19.

CNN had earlier reported stating that Justin Bieber has contracted a mild case of COVID-19, quoting a representative of the singer in the process. The Justice World Tour has been postponed to June 28, 2022. The social media handle of the tour page informed the same to the fans wherein the caption of their tweet read, "Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022."

The statement shared by the page read, "Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible."

Announcing the rescheduled date, the statement further said, "The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Refunds available at point of purchase."

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber recently took the internet by storm after he shared some glamorous pictures of his wife Hailey Bieber on his social media handle on the occasion of Valentine's Day (February 14). Hailey could be seen posing while sporting a pink lingerie attire. While some showered love on the couple, others criticized the 'Peaches' singer for sharing pictures of his wife which they thought were too 'bold' for Instagram.

Apart from that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also enjoyed a double date with Hailey's close friend and supermodel Kendal Jenner and her NBA fame beau Devin Booker at the Super Bowl LVI. Talking about the 'Boyfriend' singer's Justice World Tour, it began with a performance in San Francisco on Friday (February 18). As reported by Variety, Las Vegas was supposed to be the second location for the tour.