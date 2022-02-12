Mud Mud Ke Song: Jacqueline Fernandez And Michele Morrone's Chemistry Is Too Hot To Handle

The much-awaited dance number 'Mud Mud Ke' featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone is finally out now. The track has been crooned by the sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. However, it is Jacqueline and Michele's chemistry that will set the screens on fire.

Talking about the same, the song showcases Michele Morrone as a gangster who gets attracted to Jacqueline Fernandez who is seen dancing at a club. Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's vocals along with the upbeat lyrics of the song make the track instantly catchy. The video further shows that Morrone is chased by some goons and Jacqueline helps him escape.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone share a passionate moment soon after that and the viewers see a huge twist at the end. But it is the lead cast's infectious chemistry coupled with the crooning of Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar which will surely make this track the dance anthem of the year. Take a look at the same.

'Mud Mud Ke' has been composed by Tony Kakkar. He has also written the lyrics of the same. The song has been directed by Mihir Gulati. The track has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

The song marks Michele Morrone's Bollywood debut and the first international collaboration of Desi Music Factory. Earlier the teaser and the first poster of the song had sent the fans into a frenzy. Earlier Morrone had expressed his gratitude for the song to be receiving such a positive response from the Indian audience.

The actor had said, "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe." Michele Morrone has become a huge sensation after his appearance in the erotic Polish movie 365 Days alongside Anna Maria Sieklucka which was released on Netflix.

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez also expressed her happiness saying, "It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. Kudos to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration."