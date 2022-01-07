Music Composer Vishal Dadlani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Asks Netizens To Be Careful

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has joined the bandwagon of the many celebrities who have been testing positive for COVID-19. The singer took to his social media handle to share the same with his fans and loved ones. However, Vishal stated that his symptoms are mild currently.

Talking about the same, Vishal Dadlani shared a picture of his COVID-19 test kit which shows that he has tested positive for the virus. The 'Shaitan Ka Saala' singer then captioned the same stating, "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful." Take a look at his post.

Actors like Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor and Shreya Dhanwanthary wished Vishal Dadlani a speedy recovery on the comment section. While the music fraternity members like Jonita Gandhi, Shefali Alvares and Sophie Choudry also poured in some love for the 'Balam Pichkari' singer. Apart from Dadlani, many other celebs like John Abraham, Mahesh Babu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Rao, Shanaya Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, Mrunal Thakur and many others have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishal Dadlani had donned the judge's hat for the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa after judging the show Indian Idol 12. It has to be recalled that the composer had taken a break from judging Indian Idol in June 2021 due to the pandemic and had shifted his base out of Mumbai. The 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' singer had shifted to Lonavala a few months back with his parents during the second wave of the pandemic and did not want to travel to Daman for the shoot as he was concerned about his parents and didn't want to take a chance. Talking about his stint as a judge for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dadlani was quoted by TOI to reveal that his main idea or focus is to help and promote young musicians and give them a platform.