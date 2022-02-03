Yo Yo Honey Singh Asked To Give Voice Sample In The Obscene Song Case Against Him

After Yo Yo Honey Singh battled a domestic violence case last year in August which was filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, it looks like the rapper-singer has embroiled himself into another controversy. The latest development suggests that the singer has been asked by a Nagpur district court to appear before a local police station to submit his voice sample. This was after a case was filed against Singh by Anandpal Singh Jabbal for singing and sharing an alleged vulgar song on social media.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the song has not been specified in the question. The complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh was registered by Panchpaoll Police under IPC's Section 292 (sale, distribution of obscene content) and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. The Additional Sessions and the District judge has asked the 'Brown Rang' singer to appear before the authorities at the Panchpaoll Police Station, Nagpur between February 4 and 11.

The news report added that the court passed this latest order after Yo Yo Honey Singh had sought relaxation to travel to Dubai. The court granted him permission to travel between January 29 and February 4 but stated that he has to appear before the authorities after that. A news report in The Times Of India also quoted the judge overlooking the case.

The judge revealed, "It appears that the applicant is bona fide seeking permission to travel abroad for his business engagement on three different dates. Considering the fact that his presence is required by the police to record his voice sample, he has shown his bona fide by filing pursis for providing his voice samples. Under these reasons, I see no legal impediment to grant permission to him by imposing certain conditions."

Meanwhile, early in August last year, Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar had filed a police complaint against him for alleged domestic violence. Not only that, but Talwar had also made some serious allegations of alleged mental and physical assault against the singer and his family members. However, the 'Kaanta Laga' singer released an official statement and denied all the allegations by her.