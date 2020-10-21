Aditya Narayan On Neha Kakkar's Wedding: Is It Possible For Someone To Meet And Marry In A Month?

Aditya Says Neha Is No Giddy-Headed Teenager

Claiming Neha is no "giddy-headed teenager", he added, "It's all very strange because she met this guy for the first time when they shot a video together a few weeks ago. Is it possible for someone to meet and marry in a month? Neha is no giddy headed teenager. Significantly neither Neha Kakkar nor her alleged groom-to-be has made any statement about the supposed wedding. All I can say is, I do hope it's actually happening. Otherwise, why have the two parties in the supposed wedding alliance slowed rumours and unconfirmed reports to go this far?"

Aditya Says He Didnt Get A Wedding Invite

Reacting to reports about him attending Neha's wedding, he further said, "I've received no wedding invitation for Neha's wedding. So where is the question of me attending?"

Neha's New MV 'Nehu Da Vyah' Released Today

Many fans are convinced that the two are promoting their upcoming songs together. Neha recently also shared a video clip claiming it is from her Roka ceremony. Her new music video 'Nehu Da Vyah' has released today (October 21), which also features Rohanpreet as her love interest. The video does not feature clips from their Roka ceremony, but ends with Rohanpreet asking Neha if she will marry him. Neha and Rohanpreet both are yet to confirm or deny the wedding reports.