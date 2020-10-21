Aditya Narayan On Neha Kakkar's Wedding: Is It Possible For Someone To Meet And Marry In A Month?
While fans are still speculating whether Neha Kakkar is really getting married with Rohanpreet Singh, now singer Aditya Narayan has also questioned the reports and asked if people can marry after meeting only a month ago. Aditya also cleared the air about attending the wedding and said that he has not received any invite.
While Aditya was quoted by Times of India as saying that he has been invited for the wedding but will not be able to attend, now, the singer has revealed to Bollywood Hungama otherwise. He said, "Is she really getting married? I haven't received the so-called wedding invitation."
Aditya Says Neha Is No Giddy-Headed Teenager
Claiming Neha is no "giddy-headed teenager", he added, "It's all very strange because she met this guy for the first time when they shot a video together a few weeks ago. Is it possible for someone to meet and marry in a month? Neha is no giddy headed teenager. Significantly neither Neha Kakkar nor her alleged groom-to-be has made any statement about the supposed wedding. All I can say is, I do hope it's actually happening. Otherwise, why have the two parties in the supposed wedding alliance slowed rumours and unconfirmed reports to go this far?"
Aditya Says He Didnt Get A Wedding Invite
Reacting to reports about him attending Neha's wedding, he further said, "I've received no wedding invitation for Neha's wedding. So where is the question of me attending?"
Neha's New MV 'Nehu Da Vyah' Released Today
Many fans are convinced that the two are promoting their upcoming songs together. Neha recently also shared a video clip claiming it is from her Roka ceremony. Her new music video 'Nehu Da Vyah' has released today (October 21), which also features Rohanpreet as her love interest. The video does not feature clips from their Roka ceremony, but ends with Rohanpreet asking Neha if she will marry him. Neha and Rohanpreet both are yet to confirm or deny the wedding reports.
