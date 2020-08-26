Amaal Mallik Demands Release Of Arijit Singh's Songs From Sadak 2

Amaal Mallik Called Out Makers Of Sadak 2

Amaal called out the makers of Sadak 2 and asked them to at least release Arijit Singh's versions of the songs. He also added that hurting fans anymore would only lead to more disbelief in the Bollywood music industry. He wrote, "I think the song deserves to atleast get a release ! Constantly hurting the fans will lead to nothing but just more disbelief in the music industry. Atleast put out the version if you can #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2."

Hashtag #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 Has Been Trending On Twitter

The hashtag #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 started trending after a report in Zee News claimed that Sadak 2's makers removed two of Arijit Singh's songs from the movie. The songs which will not make it into the soundtrack are ‘Shukriya' and ‘Dil Mein Humdum'. While ‘Dil Mein Humdum' was reportedly removed from the movie, parts of ‘Shukriya' will still feature in the final cut.

Sadak 2 Will Release On Disney+ Hotstar

The makers are yet to confirm or deny the claims. Sadak 2 set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The movie is directed and produced by Mahesh Bhatt. The film earlier came under fire because of the ongoing nepotism debate that started after Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and Mahesh Bhatt's involvement in the film.