Amaal Mallik Demands Release Of Arijit Singh's Songs From Sadak 2
Arijit Singh's fans have come out in support of the singer and have been trending the hashtag #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2. On Tuesday, music composer and singer Amaal Mallik also spoke about Arijit Singh's songs, which reportedly will not be making into the final soundtrack of the film.
According to reports, Arijit Singh sang two songs for the upcoming Mahesh Bhatt movie, but neither of those songs will be released with the film Sadak 2 or with its official soundtrack. Along with fans, Amaal Mallik also took to social media and claimed that the two songs deserved to get a release.
Amaal Mallik Called Out Makers Of Sadak 2
Amaal called out the makers of Sadak 2 and asked them to at least release Arijit Singh's versions of the songs. He also added that hurting fans anymore would only lead to more disbelief in the Bollywood music industry. He wrote, "I think the song deserves to atleast get a release ! Constantly hurting the fans will lead to nothing but just more disbelief in the music industry. Atleast put out the version if you can #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2."
Hashtag #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 Has Been Trending On Twitter
The hashtag #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 started trending after a report in Zee News claimed that Sadak 2's makers removed two of Arijit Singh's songs from the movie. The songs which will not make it into the soundtrack are ‘Shukriya' and ‘Dil Mein Humdum'. While ‘Dil Mein Humdum' was reportedly removed from the movie, parts of ‘Shukriya' will still feature in the final cut.
Sadak 2 Will Release On Disney+ Hotstar
The makers are yet to confirm or deny the claims. Sadak 2 set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The movie is directed and produced by Mahesh Bhatt. The film earlier came under fire because of the ongoing nepotism debate that started after Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and Mahesh Bhatt's involvement in the film.
