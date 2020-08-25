Amaal Mallik Engages In Twitter Battle With Salman's Fans: I Respect Him For The Launch He Gave Me

On Monday, Singer-composer Amaal Mallik engaged in a Twitter battle with fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, after some called him out for saying his favourite actor is Shah Rukh Khan. Amaal took to his verified Twitter account and said that he respects Salman Khan for launching him.

Amaal also added in the tweet that he will not tolerate the trolling. The tweet read, "Aaj duniya ko dikh gaya what is the aukaad of these uneducated #Bhaitards. It all started with me saying #Srk is my fav actor, and these idiots went crazy. I respect #SalmanKhan for the launch he gave me, but that doesn't mean I will take s**t from his fans or any one."

The singer also clarified in another post that his account has not been hacked, "And my ID is not Hacked," he wrote with a laughing emoji. He also added in another tweet, "Nice to see the #Bhaitards reporting my tweets and deleting theirs Hope people make sense out of this, that you can't force people to change their choices, you have yours I have mine. Kitne Baar Likhna Padega Pata Nahi, Lagta Hain Yeh Log Thakte nahi insult hoke bhi (Don't know how many times I will have to say this, I guess these people don't get tired even after being insulted)."

Notably, Anu Malik's nephew Amaal Mallik made his Bollywood debut as a composer back in 2014. He composed his first three songs for Salman Khan's film Jai Ho.

