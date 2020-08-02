Asha Bhosle Launches Talent Hunt For Aspiring Singers

Asha Bhosle beats nepotism and embraces young talents from across the globe offering them her social media platform to showcase the best of talent...

Her smile makes the world go wow! The youthful effervescence of her voice is mind-blowing and her enthusiasm is contagious. She is 87 years young and has a career spanning over seven decades with over 1000 Hindi films, several private albums, and is a Guinness Book world record holder as the most recorded artiste in music history. Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle also has an amazing repertoire of versatility ranging from Hindi film music, pop, ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, folk songs, qawwalis and Rabindra Sangeet in over 20 Indian and foreign languages.

Yet, Asha Bhosle is an icon who keeps reinventing herself. After launching her YouTube channel recently, Asha Bhosle is now coming out with her show titled 'Asha Ki Asha'. The show seems to be the singer's musical tribute to the world that gave her the adoration and adulation that she very much deserves. And in this age and era of nepotism and musical shows that thrive on drama more than talent, 'Asha Ki Asha' promises to be a show to unearth real talent. "My only interest is in the singers' musical talent. It is not a show that will highlight his/her life."

Asha Bhosle has always loved to see talented youngsters get their due. "I've always referred young talents to composers, but it is not always that they achieved their dreams." But lockdown brought with it the big idea. "One day, when I saw my granddaughter singing online with friends and having a blast, it struck me that I could unearth real talent through my YouTube and social media. Hence, I invite aspiring singers to send me two-minute musical videos so that I can review and give a platform to the best."

Asha Bhosle is very clear that musical talent is all that she seeks. "I am looking for unique voices. The right pitch and rhythm sense are a must. Looks, dancing talent, age, gender, nationality - nothing matters. But those under 18 need parental consent." Also, what's more is that the chosen one will be blessed by Asha Bhosle with 1 lac rupees.

Asha Bhosle is humility personified. She suggests that the song be recorded in a place with minimum external sound interference before he/she uploads it on www.ashabhosle.com. The song has to be either in English or Hindi, and the best talent will receive a certificate signed by the ageless diva herself.

Considering that Asha Bhosle faced the mic as a 10-year-old, she is looking forward to guiding many talented youngsters to walk the same path that she did and let the world hear their voice. "The set was very hot and I was singing for the first time, and to add to that, I was acting as well. The temperature and the bright reflectors were so disturbing and exhausting that I fainted." Asha Bhosle got up and finished the song. Today, she has one advise for youngsters before they pick up the mic to sing for Asha Ki Asha. "This is not a look test. Focus on the song, the pitch, the rhythm and the voice. Sing from your heart. Trust me, the future is yours!"