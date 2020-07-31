    For Quick Alerts
      Diljit Dosanjh's New Single G.O.A.T Trends At Number One In Seven Countries

      Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently basking in the success of his latest single, 'G.O.A.T.' The song, which released earlier this week, garnered over 11 million views in less than 24 hours. According to reports, the song is also trending at number one in seven countries including India, UAE, Bahrain and Canada.

      Diljit's latest album G.O.A.T's first single was released on Wednesday and since then it has been breaking the internet. The album reportedly talks about his journey in the industry. The album's title number of the same name went up on the trending list in 16 countries within a few hours of release.

      Talking about the song and the love it is getting Diljit said in a statement, "I am so touched with the kind of love everyone has given me. I feel truly blessed. I have only unending gratitude for all my fans and my fellow industry friends for showing me so much love and support."

      He also told Filmfare, "This track is my gratitude to my fans whose love has given me everything in life. I am so happy with the response I am getting already and I am very grateful to my fans for loving me so much and supporting me throughout. I want everyone who hears it to cherish the love I have for them."

      Diljit in an earlier interaction, while talking about the album had said that it is for everyone who has encouraged him and his music. "With grace of God and the love of my fans, my journey has been amazing in (the) last 18 years! I will never be thankful enough for the kind of love and appreciation I got. This one is for everyone who have loved and encouraged me and my music," he said.

      'G.O.A.T' is sung by Diljit Dosanjh and composed by G Funk. Diljit is currently quarantined in the US and has been spending his time reading scripts. According to reports, he is in talks with Ali Abbas Zafar about a project based on the 1984 riots triggered by the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

