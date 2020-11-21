Singer Neha Bhasin On Being Sexually Abused: I Was Molested At The Age Of 10 In Haridwar

Singer Neha Bhasin recently opened up about the sexual abuse she faced as a child. She revealed that she was molested at the age of 10 during her visit to Haridwar. In an interview with IANS, the 'Dil Diyan Gallan' singer said, "I was 10 years old. I was in Haridwar, one of the religious places in India. My mother was standing a few feet away from me. Suddenly, a guy came and poked his finger inside my a**. I was shocked. I just ran away."

Recalling another shocking incident, Neha told the news portal, "Then, a few years later, a man grabbed my breasts in a hall. I clearly remember these incidents. I used to think that it's my fault. Now, people have come on social media and have started abusing others -- mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually -- there. I consider it faceless terrorism."

Neha is not new to cyber bullying either, as she revealed that she has also received death threats online from fans of a popular K-pop band. Neha shared that the threats first started after she expressed her views on the band. "I did not pass any demeaning remarks for the K-pop band. I only had said that I am not a big fan of that particular band and since then I have been trolled." Neha said that she had received rape threats as well as death threats, but refuses to keep quiet now. "I even filed a police complaint," she added.

Such even released a song against cyber bullying titled, 'Kehnde Rehnde'. She added that the track aims to highlight issues like slut-shaming, sexism, cyber bullying and confining women to stereotypical standards of society. "One should not tolerate anything wrong. One should raise his/her voice against the wrongdoings. Don't ignore, just call out," Neha concluded.

