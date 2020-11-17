Sonu Nigam Doesn't Want His Son To Become A Singer In India; Netizens Ask Him To Move To Dubai

Earlier this year, Sonu Nigam had claimed that the Hindi music industry was run by 'mafias', and now, in the latest interview with Times Now, he revealed that he does not want his son Naveen to follow his footsteps, at least not in India. After the interaction went viral on social media, netizens called out the singer for his comments.

Sonu Nigam opened up about his son's aspirations and told the portal, "Frankly, I don't want him to be a singer, at least not in this country. Anyway, he does not live in India anymore, he lives in Dubai. I have already got him out of India."

"He is a born singer but he has another interest in life. As of now, he is one of the topmost gamers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is number 2 in Fortnite. There is a game called Fortnite and he is the top gamers in the Emirates. He is a brilliant child with a lot of qualities and talent. And I don't want to tell him what to do. Let's see what he wants to do himself," he added.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, "You can also shift with Your son in Dubai, we also don't want You..!!". Another tweet read, "After earning fame & fortune from #India...creating unnecessary controversy about morning #azaan #sonunigam feels targeted in his own country & doesn't want his son to become a singer in #Bharat hmmm...Remind me #naseeruddinshah or #aamirkhan are traitors??"

A disappointed Twitter user said, "Can't expect such comments from a singer of Sonu Nigam' stature ! Utter disregard and ingratitude towards Motherland ! He is no different from an eminent Actor like Naseeruddin Shah and others... Wealth, stature and and Personal Ego can't be digested by shallow personalities!" (sic)

"This very statement provides an insight to the extent how much corrupt the Bollywood has become. Without a nepo background you'll become an outcast," wrote a user.

Sona Mohapatra Slams Sonu Nigam For Defending Anu Malik Over #MeToo Allegations

Bhushan Kumar's Wife Divya Khosla Reacts To Sonu Nigam's Allegations, Leaves Netizens In Splits