Aadayein: Anas Khan's New Song Will Mesmerize You

The latest song Aadayein by singer and songwriter Anas Khan, takes you into a time capsule with your lover. The lively and straightforward lyrics mesmerize you until the end of the 2.35 minute song. The music is as lovely as the background or the lyrics, and it creates the magic of illusion for people from two distinct backgrounds to unite together.

The artist from Delhi has no more words to express appreciation for the beauty of Haryana. In India, a girl's appearance, movements, and facial expression, commonly referred to as 'Aadayein', make the singer speechless. He becomes spellbound and has no other thoughts except staring at the beautiful girl from a different city.

The lyrics 'देख के तेरी ये अदाएं बन गया में दीवाना।' translate to 'I have become your fan after watching your looks and expressions'. The young maestro becomes fearless and sings his heart out to the beautiful and youthful girl. He is even willing to give her the moon, drive with her through the city, play English songs, or even sing a few regional lyrics to impress her.

Anas Khan's new release also has funky music that keeps you enthusiastic and jolly until the end. The song can impress any girl and change the mood of friends gathered together or even individuals spending their evenings alone. The optimistic approach of Anas Khan gives hope to every boy that wants to become a man after marrying the love of his life.

It can even break regional barriers, as people from two distinct cultures and traditions are willing to bond. The singer has gone into depth while making the song's lyrics as the problem of inter-caste, or inter-tradition marriage, is still an issue in India. The music will make the concerns related to these problems disappear as soon as the girl and the boy decide to join hands.

The union would become no less than a Bollywood romantic story and might even get published in newspapers or magazines. The song can create life-altering choices for middle-class Indians and make them rise to a new India. The melody would never fade away as it stays in your mind even after listening for the first time. You might start humming and even attract a girl sitting next to you. Indian boys can play this song in public to entice their crush or even hint at a girl.