Abhijeet Bhattacharya Says Music Can Turn Actor Into Star, Adds Akshay Kumar Was Known As 'Poor Man's Mithun'

Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently opened up about his hit songs released in the 90s. He added that they also gave a boost to many actors at the time including Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The singer said that he should be rightfully credited for their fame, since before Akshay Kumar became famous he was known as 'poor man's Mithun Chakraborty'.

Talking about singing for different actors, Abhijeet said he was made to sing "only for the stars, not for the actors." Comparing Shah Rukh Khan and Suniel Shetty, he added, "No matter how good I sing, if the person is not a star, it isn't worth anything. There's Shah Rukh Khan on one side and there's Suniel Shetty on the other. Now, SRK is a star. He has a class when he speaks and Suniel has got this rough and tough appeal attached to him."

"Every time someone decided to curate a song for Suniel, it had to be aggressive and wild. I sang for both Suniel and SRK. All my songs picturised on both the actors were a hit," he told India.com.

Talking about his contribution to Akshay Kumar's career, he told the portal, "My music made Akshay Kumar a star. When he was launched, he wasn't a star. He was earlier known as 'Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty' like how Mithun was known as 'Gareebo Ka Amitabh Bachchan'. Music is so powerful that it can turn an actor into a star whether it's Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, or Rajesh Khanna."

Akshay became a household name after the release of 1992 Khiladi, for which Abhijeet had sung many popular songs as Waada Raha Sanam. Bhattacharya added that the success led to all his further films being titled as Khiladi. "My voice has suited them all. These are the actors who weren't stars before but my songs turned them into stars," he added.

For the unversed, Abhijeet Bhattacharya has lent his voice to several hits including 'Sheher Ki Ladki', 'Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Main' and more.