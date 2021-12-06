Actor Neeraj Soni Grateful With Response For Hauli Hauli

Actor Neeraj Soni, whose music video 'Hauli Hauli' was released sometime back, is enjoying the appreciation that he is receiving for the song. He was paired opposite actor Zareen Khan also sharing screen with Prince Narula. The song is an anecdote of love and an emotional parody that will leave the audience with goosebumps. The audience has been showered their love on him and he is super grateful. He is thankful and sends love back to the audience.

Neeraj says, "I'm overwhelmed with all the love that is pouring on me. 'Hauli Hauli' is my path breaker. I have learnt so much here and will always be grateful to Vivek for choosing me. Love stories are common but something like this is a rare one. It's my fortune I got to live a character from this concept. Much thanks for all the love and adulation. Keep loving and blessing me!"

Neeraj comes from a theatre background. He knows the art of getting into the character and justifying the role that he does. He is currently working on his upcoming web project and details will be shared out soon for the same.

'Hauli Hauli' is sung by Jyotica Tangri and Punit Sharma. Lyrics are written by Arina and casting is done by Amjad Sheikh. The song is beautifully directed by Vivek Kar, a Zee Music product.

We wish him much luck and success ahead.