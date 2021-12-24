Actor-Singer Jugnu Ishiqui Of Cutypie Music Video Fame Rings In Her Birthday In USA

Well-known actor-singer Jugnu Ishiqui, who is basking in the success of her latest music video 'Cutypie', has just turned a year older.

"At the moment I am in the States, which is my second home and will ring in my birthday with my friends and family out here. The rage of 'Cutypie' is even being felt here and I am getting shows. My vocals in the above video shot in Dubai have been widely hailed and my presentation as well. I am also in talks for possible Broadway projects."

What is the plan back home? "I will soon return home where I have a few possible acting projects as well," says this actress, who has done a few films including Crazy Cuukkad Family. Her films Amma Ki Boli and A Game Called Relationship got a lot of traction online when they were dropped on Amazon Prime Video during the lockdown. Jugnu has also done a Tamil film.

She added, "I also want to focus on my music in 2022 and hope to cut more albums and yes, do shows, which is the main bread and butter for singers these days. My ultimate aim is to do playback."

Jugnu concluded by saying, "I am also looking to be a part of some huge web series, which is the new paradigm of entertainment."