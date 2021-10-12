Adil Qadri Is Committed To Singing Religious Song (Naat Kalaam) For Showing His Gratitude Towards Almighty

Music has always been a medium of expression for humans. You are happy, sad, broken, excited, or lovelorn. There exists music for your mood. It would not be wrong to honor music as the best creation of humans. Music is a refined format of creativeness. Its lineage lies in the middle Paleolithic period, yet it's still a prevalent and integral part of our lives.

Though music is diversified into many genres and languages, it still transcends into our soul. Devotional music is indelibly a category that never misses kindling the soul.

Mohammad Adil Asif Malkani, later known as Adil Qadri socially, brings such heart fondling music before us through his youtube channel called Adil Qadri. He is a Naat singer, which is a sub-branch of Sufi music. Naat music is a form of poetry in honor of the Islamic Prophet, Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The format is traditional in South Asia, especially in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India. It is typical to sing in Urdu, Bengali, and Punjabi.

Adil Qadri is a true devotee of Allah s.w.t and follows the path of Almighty Allah. He is too grateful to Allah s.w.t for blessing him and providing him with his provisions more than he deserves. Hence, he feels to express his gratitude for Allah through singing Sufi songs and Naat Kalaam.

Adil Qadri has produced several Sufi music albums. Most recently, he has made and sung 'Ya Mustafa Ata Ho Phir In Hazri Ka.' The video of Naat Kalaam can be watched on the official channel of Adil Qadri. He has also been featured in 'Rok Leti Hai Apki Nisbat' along with Syed Abdul Qadir Alqadri. This Naat has also been released on YouTube and can be watched on the official channel of Syed Abdul Qadir Alqadri.

Adil Qadri, an entrepreneur by profession, looks at singing not just as a hobby but also as a commitment to expressing his thankfulness towards Allah (s.w.t).

Adil Qadri is a respected name in the e-commerce business. He founded a platform named after him that deals with selling a wide assortment of Islamic faith products. He had started with just a few products that included Barkati Topi, Designer Islamic Caps, rosary beads, bakhoor and non-alcoholic Attars. As he received a tremendous response to his startup, Adil Qadri later increased the product line to jhubba, abayas, essential oils and herbs, and even hoodies.

Amongst a plethora of products available on Adil Qadri's e-commerce website, non-alcoholic attars are its highlight. Atter is an indigenous discovery of India and was widely used before the alcohol-based deodorants entered the Indian market. People liked the modern flavors of deodorants, and it soon dominated attars.

Adil Qadri identified the losing share of indigenous attars and quickly acted upon it. He launched a wide range of refreshing premium attars according to the modern generation of India.

A few of his demanding attars on Adil Qadri are Adil Qadri Shanaya attar, Adil Qadri Safwaan attar, and Adil Qadri signature attar. He has recently introduced two new luxury attars to his customers, namely AdilQadri Oud-Al-Hashmi and AdilQadri Musk-Al-Ghazali. The fragrances of these attars are derived from Aud and Agarwood, respectively.

Adil Qadri roped in internationally recognized Islamic naat singer Hafiz Tahir Raza Qadri to endorse his newly launched luxury attars. Additionally, Indian Naat Singer Sabbir Barkati, Big boss 13 finalists Asim Riaz, Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma fame Actor Nirmal Soni and many other famous personalities endorse Adil Qadri's attars.

Adil Qadri established his brand outlets in two major cities to serve an increasing demand for his products. His one-brand outlet will be opened at the end of October 2021 at Chikhli, situated on Ahmedabad Mumbai highway.