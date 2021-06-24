Akshay Kumar Teases First Look Of Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat With Nupur Sanon, Says 'The Pain Continues'

Akshay Kumar who has been part of a music video with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, is all set to return for another release. The duo have collaborated again for the sequel to 'Filhaal' now titled as, 'Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat'.

Sharing the first look of the new MV, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and revealed that the teaser for the video will be released this month end. In the poster, the two can be seen cruising on a bike, as Nupur holds Akshay tightly. While Akshay is donning a stylish all-black look, Nupur can be seen in a lavender salvar-suit.

Sharing the first look, he captioned it as, "And the pain continues... If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul. Here's the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June! @nupursanon @bpraak @ammyvirk @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira @azeemdayani @varung0707 @hypenq_pr @desimelodies #Filhaal2 #Filhaal2Mohabbat #DesiMelodies."

Nupur Sanon Celebrates Her First Working Birthday On Filhaal 2 Sets With Akshay Kumar And Team

Meanwhile, Nupur had also shared the first look on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Woh Kehte hain ki bohot bohot bohot intezaar ka phal FILHAAL 2 hota hai !! Taiyaar ho jayiye humse Mohabbat karne ke liye !! And the pain continues..."

Back in 2019, Nupur had expressed her excitement of working with Akshay by saying, "Couldn't have asked for a better start than being paired opposite my favourite Akshay Kumar." She went on to thank him for being "warm to me, cracked me up (even during emotional scenes) and just made me feel super comfortable with your Dilli wali Punjabi."

Kriti Sanon Pens Endearing Birthday Wish For Sister Nupur Sanon, Calls Her Funniest Entertainer

For the unversed, Filhaal told the story of a man, played by Akshay, who falls in love with Nupur's character. However, their family does not approve of their love and the two are unable to marry each other. The two part ways and marry someone else but their paths cross again. This time when they meet, both at a hospital where Nupur is admitted after an accident, while Akshay is her doctor.

The teaser for 'Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat' will be unveiled on June 30, 2021.