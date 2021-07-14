Ananya Birla's Brand New Track Hindustani Way With A R Rahman Is Out Now

As Olympians playing for Team India gear up to give the Tokyo Olympics 2020 their best, Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla releases her brand-new track, 'Hindustani Way' as a tribute to our sports heroes.

A collaboration that is nothing but a dream come true between the sensational Ananya Birla and Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy-winning composer, A.R Rahman, who has composed and produced this upbeat and catchy track.

The track that screams sporting spirit infectiously into all the Team India Olympians with its English vocals and a euphonious Hindi track also gives a message of unity and optimism to the common folk.

The music video directed by Danny Mamik and Sahaan Hattangadi, produced by Antimatter Media Pvt. Ltd. is sure to get sports aficionados counting down the days to the games. It features key Olympic archival footage from Atlanta (1996), Athens (2004), Beijing (2002, 2008), Rio (2016), London (2012) and exclusive training footage of this year's contingent.

The patriotism-tinged track with inspiration-inducing lyrics jointly written by Ananya, Nirmika Singh, and Shishir Samant is sure to leave listeners feeling hyped and hopeful.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place after it was postponed for a year amid soaring coronavirus infection rates and lockdowns across the world. With the mercury of excitement soaring new high, Indians are weaving high hopes around their star athletes to shine at the biggest sporting extravaganza in the world.