AR Rahman Reacts To Selena Gomez, Madonna's Wish To Collaborate With Him, Says 'I Never Get To Meet Them'

Music composer AR Rahman recently appeared on A Little Late With Lilly Singh, where he opened up about Selena Gomez, Madonna's wish to collaborate with him. Raham reacted by saying, he heard about it but hasn't had the chance to meet them.

The Oscar-winning composer shared a clip from the interaction on his Instagram account. In the video, Lilly Singh can be seen asking him, "In 2020, Selena Gomez said in an interview that she wants to work with you, did you know that?"

"I keep seeing all this stuff, but I think people are just confused, 'where is my management? Did Selena Gomez call you?' Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez and Madonna, all these people talking about me, but then I never get to meet them because I am on the other side of the world," he replied.

Rahman also talked about how music manages to bring the whole world together despite its difference. He told Lily, "Sometimes we feel like the whole world is one because we all understand beats, we all understand grooves and hooks and music. So it feels good and in this whole divided world today, I feel like music is the one thing which is the magic left."

Take a look at the video,

On the work front, AR Rahman turned producer by releasing a musical drama titled 99 Songs. Last month the long-pending film was released in three languages--Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Amid the pandemic, the film only made it to a few cities excluding Maharashtra and Delhi. The film is set to have its digital premiere on May 21 on Netflix.

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs is co-written and produced by AR Rahman. Reportedly. Rahman has also composed the film's soundtrack. The films stars newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas.