Arijit Singh's Mother Passes Away Due To COVID-19: Report

Playback singer Arijit Singh's mother passed away due to COVID-19 on Thursday (May 20). According to reports, she had been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for Coronavirus and was extremely critical. She breathed her last on Thursday morning at around 11 am, said an India Today report.

Earlier this month, actress Swastika Mukherjee had revealed on social media that Arijit Singh's mother had been admitted to AMRI Dhakuria hospital in Kolkata, and was in need of blood donors.

The reports of her demise are yet to be confirmed by the singer's family or his representative. After Swastika's tweet, many reached out to the singer to provide help. Arijit had expressed his gratitude towards fans through a Facebook post.

However, he also urged people not to overdo it because they saw a celebrity's name. He wrote, "It is my humble request to those who are trying to help me at this hour, Please Do not overdo things just because you see a name called Arijit Singh. Until we learn to respect each individual, We are not going to elevate ourselves from this disaster."

"I am thankful to people who reached out and helped but please remember we are all human beings. Every individual is priority," read his post.

Notably, Arijit Singh is best known for his soulful voice and Aashiqui 2 song 'Tum Hi Ho', which became a massive hit. He then went on to voice chartbusters like 'Kabira', 'Suno Na Sangemarmar', 'Mast Magan', 'Raat Bhar', 'Humdard', 'Samjhawan' and more.