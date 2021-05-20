Arijit Singh's Mother Passes Away Due To Cerebral Stroke

Playback singer Arijit Singh's mother passed away due to Cerebral Stroke Wednesday (May 19). According to reports, she had been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for Coronavirus and was extremely critical. While reports first said she succumbed to Coronavirus, a statement by the hospital said otherwise.

A News18.com report quoted an official statement issued by the medical establishment. It said, "She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night."

Earlier this month, actress Swastika Mukherjee had revealed on social media that Arijit Singh's mother had been admitted to AMRI Dhakuria hospital in Kolkata, and was in need of blood donors.

The singer's family or his representative is yet to issue a statement. After Swastika's tweet, many reached out to the singer to provide help. Arijit had expressed his gratitude towards fans through a Facebook post.

However, he also urged people not to overdo it because they saw a celebrity's name. He wrote, "It is my humble request to those who are trying to help me at this hour, Please Do not overdo things just because you see a name called Arijit Singh. Until we learn to respect each individual, We are not going to elevate ourselves from this disaster."

"I am thankful to people who reached out and helped but please remember we are all human beings. Every individual is priority," read his post.

