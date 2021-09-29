Artist Sonu Sinha Believed In His Capabilities And Founded Music Distribution And Publishing Company, Kyte Mus

Believing in yourself impacts everything you do. Just everything. From your working life to your family life to your life of isolation. In your link with yourself and in your connections with others. In your decisions and in your visions, you dream. If you see yourself, how you calculate your value, how you weigh your ability, and how you incorporate all of your worth to build the life you're going to spend.

Today we will talk about a guy who has believed in his capabilities instead of facing criticism.

Born and raised in Guwahati, Swarndeep Sinha, better known as Sonu Sinha, is an entrepreneur and music producer who founded KYTE MUSIC, India's top digital music distribution and marketing company, and decided to modify the digital music industry, especially empowering indie and emerging artists and labels to reach millions of audiences around the world.

He had always wanted to work in entertainment and music, so he had the ability to work in this field. Kyte Music is, right now, a project he's into.

The group specializes primarily in the production of songs, channel optimization, artist management promotion & copyright administration, and music publishing.

Hundreds of artists and labels trust and use KYTE MUSIC to deliver their albums. Until January 2021, KYTE MUSIC has generated 1 Billion streams and paid royalties of around 16 Million INR to their clients.

Sonu spent more than three years in this field, every day he discovers new things; there have been few experiences with his education during this span of time. This achievement has driven him to deal with another start-up, which will focus on Artist Management, Brand Sponsorship, Social Media Marketing for artists and influencers.

Sonu is just keeping a distance from unpleasant people and is focused on his career. The incredible feeling is that he had a lot of time to do new research after he struggled in 12th grade and his family was depressed about it, and after 10 months he recovered and all good things were going on. He made a good source of money, a circle of professional friends, and also finished his exams. He has learnt from his mistakes and made good use of them.

"Since the founding of Kyte Music, my goal has been to empower independent musicians or labels to reach millions of audiences around the world and get success in this industry. The start-up is looking to catch the next superstars that haven't yet been discovered, they have the talent but don't have efficient resources. So we provide our services at a comfortable price to attract a large group of potential hitmakers while covering all major streaming and digital download platforms. We have experienced incredible growth and are deeply honoured to serve every musician or label who has chosen Kyte Music as part of their journey," said Sonu, Founder, Kyte Music.